Rock On Laid to Rest

Tuesday, November 17, saw the legendary and much-loved comedian and entertainer Bobby Ball laid to rest.

The Talented and funny, versatile and dearly loved comic legend was laid to rest on Tuesday, November 17 in service at Hope Church, Lytham Saint Annes close to the seaside resort of Blackpool.

Some mourners were seen wearing Red Braces a trademark of Bobby’s and a “Nod” to the phrase “Rock on Tommy ” relating to his long term comedy showbiz partner “Tommy Cannon.”

Bobby had been previously admitted to Blackpool Victoria hospital where his breathing difficulties were found to be due to COVID 19 these difficulties were first believed to be due to a chest infection.

Bobby Ball was 76 years of age being born just before the end of the second world war in Oldham Lancashire. The comedy duo had been together since the sixties when they met as singers not comics at one of their local clubs.

His family released a statement before the funeral stating that police and COVID 19 ‘wardens’ would be in attendance on the day to ensure all rules and restrictions were observed.

