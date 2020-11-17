ALTHOUGH trying to win the ATP Finals in London, Rafael Nadal found time to record a message alongside a number of other ‘illustrious residents’ of Manacor urging inhabitants of the town, which is currently in confinement, not to let their guards down.

The video has been produced by the Manacor Council and features a number of local personalities, including one gentleman who has just celebrated his 100th birthday explaining the need to be patient whilst the town starts to recover from the effect of coronavirus.

The Council says, “We have to take care of ourselves, if we want to return to being the people we are. If we want people to fill the streets with life again, be responsible and act not just thinking about you. Do it for those near you.”

