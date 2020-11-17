Policia Nacional breaks up brothel in Lleida and rescues three women

POLICIA Nacional breaks up a brothel in Lleida, an ancient city in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region, and rescues three women from sex trafficking.

Two people have been arrested for alleged crimes of human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation in the raid of the brothel on Tuesday, November 17, which continued its illegal activity despite the State of Alarm decreed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police investigation began when the Moldovan Police requested the collaboration of the Spanish authorities, upon learning that three women would be arriving in Spain after being contacted by two Romanian men residing in Catalonia who were well-known traffickers.

The alleged perpetrators, who also had six grams of cocaine in the Lleida brothel, paid for the victim’s plane tickets from Moldova to Barcelona, ​​where one of them transferred the women to Lleida by car.

After the release of the three victims, it was guaranteed that they could return to their country of origin, being guarded by Moldovan policemen displaced to Spain.

