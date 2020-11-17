Police Win Heroes Award for River Rescue

TWO Nottinghamshire Police officers have won a Heroes Award for the river rescue that they made in August of a woman and her dogs from the River Maun.

The river rescue was not a typical rescue as it involved the officers commandeering a bicycle to help them reach the woman quicker. The rescue was made in Bassetlaw at the Bevercotes Pit Woodside.

PC Dave Hauton and PC Adam Turner have now been recognised for their bravery and have won the Heroes Award in the category for Emergency Services from NottinghamshireLive. Around 13,000 people watched the awards ceremony on Facebook and many more viewed via YouTube. This year’s ceremony was virtual due to the Coronavirus.

Neil Bellamy, Neighbourhood Inspector for Bassetlaw, said “I’m really proud of PC Hauton and PC Turner and it’s fantastic that they’ve received public recognition for their courageous actions.

“It’s been a really difficult year for everyone but our officers are still here day in, day out, doing their best to keep people safe.”

