Murcia City Council freeze their salary and allocate it to the Food Bank

MAYOR of Murcia, José Ballesta, has announced that Murcia City Council councillors will freeze their salary which will free up money to allocate to the Food Bank.

The announcement made on Tuesday, November 17, means that the staff of the Murcia City Council will not apply the 0.9 percent salary increase that is usually expected which will save €25,000, allowing the huge sum to be donated to the Segura Food Bank to support its social work.

Speaking about the difficulty the region has faced during the pandemic, the mayor also thanked all the members of the City Council “for their institutional sense, high morals and civic duty” and for accepting the agreement “in a situation of special difficulty generated by the coronavirus health crisis.”

