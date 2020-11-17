Immigrant Boat Landing on Puntas de Calnegre Beach

AN immigrant boat landing was detected on the Puntas de Calnegre Beach, Lorca.

The detection of the small boat was made by the local police on Tuesday, who then informed the Guardia Civil. The boat landing was attended to at around 8am by the Guardia Civil, who then detained 9 people that are said to be in good health.

The detainees have been brought to the Port of Escombreras in Cartegena where they will follow COVID-19 rules to ensure their health. They are thought to be from Algeria. This follows a series of landings on the Spanish coasts in recent months.

