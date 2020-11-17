French police remove migrant camp

FRENCH police cleared a makeshift migrant camp in Paris, where some 2,400 asylum-seekers refugees and new arrivals were staying.

The encampment was located under the A1 motorway junction near the Stade de France sports stadium in the commune of Seine-Saint-Denis and had been growing since August, with several hundred tents set up and other shelters made with plastic sheeting and cardboard boxes.

Conditions were deemed unsanitary, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, with no water source for washing hands and very few masks available.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement said that the camps were unacceptable and that the intent was to get people legally living in France to shelter and those who were there illegally to be removed from the country. Buses were used to take migrants to shelters but videos shared on social media show that tear gas was used.

Interior Minister, Gerard Darmanin supported the action, saying on Twitter:

“Under my instruction, the Paris prefecture this morning is evacuating an illegal encampment of 2,000 people living in deplorable sanitary conditions in Saint-Denis.”

Most of the people at the camp were from areas such as Somalia and Afghanistan, who migrant advocates fear will end up back on the streets.

