Five Members of Seville’s ‘BMW’ Gang Detained Following High Speed Robbery Getaway

Five alleged members of Seville’s notorious ‘BMW’ gang have been sent to a provisional prison without bail following a robbery and high-speed chase on Friday.

The young thieves had robbed an Aromas perfume store on Calle Andres Segovia before being arrested by police following a dangerous pursuit in their Seat Leon along the city’s Kansas City Avenue. Among the detained individuals is the gang’s alleged leader, Alberto D.R, who has 21 previous arrests yet no convictions.

The ‘BMW’ gangs are infamous in Seville for their ram-raid robberies on luxury goods stores usually followed by rapid escapes in stolen getaway cars, often in their namesake model. It is believed they then go on to sell the products on the black market. Several such groups operate across the city and are characterised by the young age of their members and their high rates of repeat offences.

Police have previously recorded the gang driving at speeds of over 200km per hour, and following these recent arrests, officers recovered equipment used for replicating BMW keys to steal cars. The owner of Andalucian perfume company Rafael Gonzalez reported last July that his shops have seen 75 robberies since 2016, yet not one perpetrator has been convicted.

