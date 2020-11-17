Police Launch Urgent Hunt for Missing Seven-Year-Old Boy last seen leaving school in southeast London at 3 pm.

Police in London have launched an urgent hunt for a seven-year-old boy who was last seen leaving his primary school in southeast London at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Police said: “Albi Reeves was last seen near Red Hill Primary School, Chiselhurst, southeast London at 3 pm today. He has dark blonde hair and was wearing his school uniform which included navy trousers and coat, black shoes and a red backpack. Anyone who sees him is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 4744/17Nov.”

