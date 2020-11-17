Asda reports Christmas shopping surge begins earlier than usual

UK supermarket chain Asda reports that a Christmas shopping surge has begun earlier than usual this year and states that ‘lockdown proof’ festive season essentials have been in high demand.

It has reported on Tuesday, November 17, that sales of Christmas trees are up 83 percent in comparison with last year and that Christmas light sales are up by 57 percent, Christmas puddings by 71 percent and mince pies by 44 percent.

According to sources at the Guardian, people are also downsizing their turkeys, with many people suspecting that Christmas will not be back to normal this year as the effects of the COVID chaos are set to continue.

Executive editor of Retail Week, George MacDonald spoke on Asda’s announcement: “There are also signs that customers are preparing to celebrate Christmas differently this year with smaller gatherings rather than larger groups due to restrictions on meeting friends and family.

“Sales of frozen turkey crowns, which typically serve 3-4 people, have increased by 230 percent year-on-year.”

