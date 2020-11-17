ANA Carrilero’s Contradictions Exhibition comes to Santa Pola and tackles thought-provoking contemporary contradictions that we live with daily.

Carrilero’s latest work, which can be visited until January 24, 2021 at the Santa Pola bus station, is titled: “Discovering my photographic self”, and portrays images that speak and convey emotions via the magic of photography.

The images have the power to move us by catching our attention and soul when contemplating them, which is why the artist poses several questions to her audience:

Why do we call toxic relationships that hurt us, love? Why do we evaluate our happiness based on the acceptance of social networks? Why don’t we speak clearly about the phenomenon of loneliness and high suicide rates? Why do we call the art of lying, politics?

