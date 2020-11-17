CHRISTMAS is nearly upon us and Alicante is set to light up its Christmas lights and install its Christmas tree on Friday, November 20.

This is the first year that the 18-metre-high tree and accompanying nativity scene is going to be set-up along the Explanada de España, as its usual location on the Plaza del Ayuntamiento has been closed off due to works and coronavirus restrictions.

The lighting this year, which was actually installed in September, consists of 780 arches and was installed by Iluminaciones Ximénez, the same company that erected one of the most expensive assemblies of lights (€800,000), among Spanish cities, in Vigo earlier this year.

In addition to the tree, there will be a giant ball in the Montañeta and a gift box next to the theatre, which are both already in place as well.

