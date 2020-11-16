Workman airlifted to hospital after being crushed by forklift

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
A workman was airlifted to hospital after being crushed by a forklift at an industrial estate in Coin.

The 56-year-old was “seriously injured” in the freak accident at around 10am this morning, Monday, November 16.

Medics from the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) airlifted the wounded man to Malaga hospital where he is being treated for “multiple injuries”:

An investigation will be carried out by the Labour Inspection and the Centre for the Prevention of Occupational Risks of the event.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Workman airlifted to hospital after being crushed by forklift".





