Virtual Night of the Museums gets standing ovation in Cartagena

THE XII edition of the Night of the Museums in Cartagena received a standing ovation after getting 26,902 virtual views.

The Youth Council of Cartagena has enjoyed a total of 8,196 views on the website of the Night of the Museum since it opened on Friday, November 13, whilst social network views reached 18,706 people.

The mayor of youth for the city said: “One more year, the Night of the Museums becomes the most relevant cultural meeting of our municipality and the Region, bringing a virtual historical-artistic tour of our monumental Cartagenato the homes of visitors.

“Thus, our Night of the Museums has shared space with Barcelona and Valencia on the website of the Night of the Museums of France, from which it was possible to enjoy the #CultureChezNous initiative or ‘Culture at Home’ launched by the French Ministry of Culture with the aim of making culture accessible to all.”

