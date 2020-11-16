UK Orders 5 Million Doses of Moderna Vaccine- Enough for 2.5 Million People.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the UK has ordered 5m Moderna vaccines, enough for 2.5m people, which early data suggests is up to 95% effective. But he stresses “we haven’t seen the full safety data” on the vaccine, and the jab won’t be available until spring.

The Health Secretary added that it is not yet clear how long the Moderna vaccine immunity will last, or how well it works with older age groups. The firm has claimed a 94.5 per cent effectiveness against the illness for the vaccine, although it is not expected to be available in the UK before spring 2021.

At a Downing Street press conference, the Health Secretary said the preliminary results for the vaccine were “excellent news”.

“Although I stress that this is preliminary, the safety data is limited and their production facilities are not yet at scale,” he added. Mr Hancock said the Government had secured an “initial agreement” for five million doses, which is enough for 2.5 million people.

The Health Secretary also confirmed that the NHS has been asked to be ready for a vaccine rollout as early as December 1. “That’s the first possible date it could be ready, that isn’t my central expectation at all. But we do need to be ready from then because that is theoretically the earliest it could possibly be,” he said.

“The bulk of the rollout is likely to be in the New Year, if a vaccine, one of the two early vaccines, comes through. And they are the Pfizer vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

