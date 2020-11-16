A MALLORCAN woman has been sentenced to four years in prison when she appeared before a local court accused of defrauding a German businessman who she met on Tinder of €403,131 over a period of 18 months.

The sentence which had been handed out by a Provincial Court of the Island was confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice as being correct even though the woman maintained that she has not misled the man.

The prosecution case was that she had wrongly said that she was a businesswoman who had plenty of funds but as she was going through a difficult divorce and her bank accounts were blocked, she needed financial assistance.

In all, 36 bank transfers were made to an account she opened and the man even bought a property in Mallorca as he intended to move from Berlin to be with her but this was never to be.

