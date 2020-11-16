Spanish Cyclist Sheyla Gutiérrez Gives up Grant to Help Others

Famous Spanish cyclist Sheyla Gutiérrez has given up a grant in order to help others that need it more with the global pandemic.

Gutiérrez is one of Spain’s best cyclists and has competed successfully in many iconic races. She has been named Champion of Spain and taken a stage at the Giro d’Italia. Recent wins include helping her Movistar team to victory in the Spanish Time Trial Championship in 2019.

Gutiérrez currently has her sights set on Tokyo for next year and normally trains in Tenerife. This is costly and like last year she was awarded help to train. Although for 2020 she has turned the money away saying, “With the health crisis, right now there are other priorities and people who need it more”.

