Spain’s most beautiful coastal town chosen

CADAQUES, in Girona, has been elected the most beautiful coastal town in Spain by followers of the Lonely Planet Instagram profile.

This is the latest of several surveys, and after choosing Potes in Cantabria, as the most beautiful inland town, the attention moved to the coast.

Almost 60,000 of the 100,000 followers on Instagram have taken part in the survey, which has been carried out in eliminatory rounds. The final saw Cadaques up against Cudillero in Asturias, and the third and fourth positions went to Lastres (Asturias) and Calella Palafrugell (Girona).

Cadaques, on the Costa Brava, is located in the north of the area of Alt Emporda and was a source of inspiration for Salvador Dali. While it has become a popular destination, it is still quiet and not yet altered by mass tourism.

