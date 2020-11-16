Sierra Nevada ready to open

SIERRA NEVADA ski resort, in Granada, plans to open to the public on November 28, but is awaiting news of further restrictions from the Junta de Andalucia.

Businesses at the ski resort are preparing the final details for the opening of the winter season, but needs to wait to hear whether the regional government will continue to set restrictions.

Once this is known, decisions can be made, but according to Cetursa, the company which runs the ski resort, as long as snow conditions are favourable, everything is ready to go.

In Granada, there have been stricter measures than in the rest of Andalucia, and all non-essential activities have been totally closed. This closure will remain in place until Monday, November 23.

The vice-President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juan Marin, was doubtful that mobility would be back to normal for the bank holiday at the beginning of December, and said that if the curve of contagion had not improved by November 23, further measures would need to be taken.

Sierra Nevada will send the ski pass free of charge to anyone who requests it, so people can purchase access for the days they require online and obtain easy access to the slopes.

