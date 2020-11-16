Rincon marks International Diabetes Day

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Rincon de la Victoria

The Plaza Al Andalus fountain and Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall were illuminated in blue at the weekend to mark International Diabetes Day.

The council, in collaboration with the International Diabetes Federation, the Spanish Diabetes Federation and the Sueño Dulce Association, marked the occasion on Saturday, November 14, with a manifesto to raise awareness about the disease, and the “consequences for sufferers, their families and carers”.

Councillor Elena Aguilar said: “Despite being a degenerative and chronic disease, proper control and healthy lifestyle habits can help delay or prevent chronic complications of diabetes.”

According to figures provided by the Spanish Diabetes Federation, 469 million adults (1 in 11) were living with diabetes in 2019, and it is expected to increase to 578 million by 2030.

“It is essential to face this problem from a preventive perspective through the implementation of public health policies aimed at preventing obesity and sedentary lifestyle, promoting active lifestyles and healthy dietary habits in society in general, but placing special emphasis on children,” added Aguilar.


Tara Rippin
