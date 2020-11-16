Police break up illegal gathering of more than 100 young people

Police in Rincon de la Victoria broke up an illegal gathering of more than 100 young people near the Cueva del Tesoro on Sunday night, November 15.

Councillor for Citizen Security, Borja Ortiz, said: “The young people, mostly minors, did not comply with the Covid-19 prevention regulations, without a safe distance or a mask, were drinking alcohol, and some were even carrying narcotic substances”.

Several patrols and the Canine Unit (UCAN) were sent to the scene, where almost 70 sanctions were issued for drinking alcohol in the street, breaching Covid-19 measures and possession of drugs.

Mayor Francisco Salado has since called for citizen responsibility, especially those groups less aware of the need to comply with public health regulations to avoid the spread of the virus ”.

Police have stepped up round-the-clock surveillance operations until November 24, and are reminding the public “you can not leave or enter or go from one municipality to another without reason or just cause”.

