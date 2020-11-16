Pensioner mauled by pit bull trained to attack

PENSIONER mauled by pit bull who had been trained to attack

74-year old Mary Rollinson needed a skin graft and blood transfusion after she was mauled by a 25kg American Pit Bull Terrier in Leeds.

The pit bull’s owner Daniel Cleary, was jailed for two years and seven months on Thursday, November 12 after pleading guilty to owning a dog dangerously out of control when a person was injured and breaching a court order.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the dog had slipped out of his collar and grabbed Mrs Rollinson in a frenzied attack which lasted over half an hour. Cleary had owned the dog for only a week before the attack, and told the court it had been trained to fight by a previous owner.

The defendant, of Melbourne Grove, Bramley, had previously been banned from owning animals for 10 years as a youth due to neglect.

The victim’s partner Trevor Cornwell, 72, said: “The injuries it caused are horrific, not like anything I have ever seen from a dog attack.

“The agony she has been through and trauma of that will always stay with her, I’m just doing my best to look after her, it’s a miracle she’s still here.”

