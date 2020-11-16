Man who abused partner’s daughters won’t do prison time

A MAN, 38, accused of hitting, biting and forcing his partner’s two daughters to eat over the toilet, may not do time in prison.

-- Advertisement --



The accused reached an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office by which if he acknowledged the charges, he would get a two-year prison sentence which he will not have to serve as long as he does not commit a crime within four years. He will have to pay the victims €1,000 each in compensation.

He is accused of belittling the two girls, aged 10 and 12, and subjecting them to humiliating situations while they lived together in Gijon, along with his own daughter with the girls’ mother.

According to the prosecutor, this occurred regularly between 2013 and 2016, when the accused would also punch the girls in the back, slap them in the face or body with the back of his hand or drag them by the hair.

He also made them eat over the toilet or on the bathroom floor, with no cutlery and with the lights off, locked them in the basement in the dark for hours, or made them shower with the bathroom door open and accessed the toilet himself while they were showering.

The older of the two girls was forced by the accused to undress when she got home every day, as he claimed he wanted to check her body for tattoos or piercings.

All of this occurred when the mother was out working and she was unaware of the situation.

The girls never told her because they were afraid of the consequences and were never treated at a health centre. The man told them that their mother didn’t know how to educate them.

Another punishment inflicted on them was to stand with both feet inside a single floor tile, armed crossed, holding books on the palms of their hands, or in the bathroom, with the palms of both hands on the wall with their arms extended for long periods of time.

He would hit them on the back or buttocks with a spatula if they moved.

A forensic psychological report concluded that both girls suffered from post-traumatic symptoms, including anxiety and depression.

The man will not be allowed to carry weapons for four and a half year, will have to pay the costs of the trial and has a restraining order from the victims, which forbids him from coming within 300 metres of them or communicating with them for four years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man who made partner’s daughters eat over toilet to humiliate them won’t do prison time”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.