ONE of the many people who actively support and promote the work of the Food Fairies is Stéphanie McDonnell who at the Bar Tuta in La Cala de Mijas is involved in taking in wrapped parcels and dry food for distribution by Kara Caradas.

Speaking to Euro Weekly News, Stéphanie said “I support the Food Fairies because they are a great charity that helps struggling families in our local communities and this year more than ever we need to come together and help those that are in need.

“We have seen with the lockdown in March what a great sense of community we all had for those terribly affected and how Kara and the fairies stepped up and helped so many and continue to do so.”

Her latest idea was to run a raffle whereby anyone who donated Christmas gifts for kids in need would receive tickets but so many local companies donated vouchers that she realised that something bigger had to take place so she volunteered the bar to host its regular Rock and Roll Bingo event with the draw.

The State of Alarm has meant that it has to be a day time celebration and this Friday, November 20 at 1.30pm, guest presenter John Sharples will get things moving but unfortunately there had to be a limit of the number booked to attend (each of whom will enjoy a selection of tapas) and with entry just €5 it soon sold out.

Anyone however who still wants to help, can buy a new toy, wrap it up with a note for the age and gender of the child for which it is intended and drop it off at Bar Tuta or dry food is also welcome and if you do this before the event, you will also have a chance of winning one of the prizes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Local businesses not so down that they won’t help children in need”.