How Are You Living Your Life?

YOUR mindset determines everything that happens in your life. If you are negative, opinionated, frustrated or anxious, this is what your everyday life will become. If you are positive, passionate, supportive and energetic, this too is what your life will become.

Every human will go through certain challenges in their lives, however, it’s how you deal with those challenges that determine your life’s path. A simple change of mindset can help you become your best self. So many people do not realise how valuable mindset is. As Henry Ford famously stated, “Whether you think you can, or think you can’t, you’re right!”

Every physical aspect of our life is created from our mindset. If you do not learn how to control your mindset, your mindset will control you. If you want a better life, a life that brings you joy, happiness and peace, then you need to start with your thoughts.

Mastering Your Mind Membership teaches you how your thoughts become feelings and your feelings become your behaviours.

Here is an example:

It’s Monday morning, your alarm starts to ring, you feel the sense of dread. Another day with further government announcements. You begrudgingly get out of bed, with the initial thought of anxiety, not knowing what today will bring.

Will there be another lockdown?

What will happen to the curfew?

How will I support my family?

You have created a negative thought and associated Monday morning with negative thoughts and feelings, therefore, your behaviour will mirror that and your day will be a drag!

Now flip this around.

You wake up on a Monday morning. You feel energised, ready to take on the day and are excited about what it is you can achieve. Whilst there may be new rules, you can still choose to own your day. Yes, you are only allowed to stay within your town, but your town has all the essentials that you need right now. You choose to use the curfew wisely. You may start to read that book you never have time for. Bake cakes with the kids, spring clean the house, study something you are passionate about.

You have a natural spring in your step and a smile on your face. Your behaviours will be of a positive nature, therefore, your day will become enjoyable.

You are the only person that is responsible for the life you create. No one else is to blame. How YOU choose to react, think, feel and behave is solely your decision.

