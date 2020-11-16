Guardia Civil track down school bus driver who tested positive for cocaine

GUARDIA Civil officers managed to track down a school bus driver who tested positive for cocaine.

Officers located the driver who was in charge of transporting 23 children between the ages of 3 and 12 in the O Pereiro de Aguiar municipality of Ourense, northwestern Spain.

The Armed Institute reports that the test was carried out by the Traffic Subsector of the Guardia Civil of Ourense ahead of the start of a campaign to control school transport, stating that “an unusual result was detected.”

The driver “will have to face at least an administrative penalty of €1000 and the deduction of six points from his driving license.”

Traffic Subsector of the Guardia Civil of Ourense assured the community that such behaviours “are isolated and specific cases” and that school transport “continues to be today one of the safest means of transport.”

However, and to help this security continue to increase, it has stated that specific controls will be developed in the school environment throughout the academic year.

