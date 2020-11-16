ELDERLY husband killed dementia-stricken wife in an ‘act of desperation’



A 92-year-old German man has been given a two-year suspended sentence after being found guilty of the manslaughter of his wife of 70 years.

The couple had been married for 70 years, and the man told police that he was concerned he could no longer care for her.

In the courtroom, the pensioner’s defence attorney quoted his client: “My wife and I were happily married for 70 years,

“We were always together as a couple. I have looked after my wife in the best possible way over the years.”

The husband suffocated his wife with a blanket. He then called an ambulance and wrote a suicide note before attempting to take his own lufe on November 2.

The German man avoided a jail sentence at a court hearing on Thursday, 12 November but has been ordered to €10,000 to a non-profit organisation.

