CELEBRATE Christmas by hitting a bullseye at the Hillside Darts Tournament on Saturday, December 12.
Calling all darts players in the Costa Blanca, the Hillside Darts and Snooker Centre in La Marina is ready to host a delightful night of darts at 5pm.
The socially distanced event will have five boards across the venue, with a recommended group of 50+ average players, of a decent standard, welcomed to participate in the main competition, costing €5 per player.
Those who want to participate because they just enjoy the game of darts and are up for a bit of fun will pay €3 to play.
Both groups will pay out for 1st and 2nd places and there will also be the “Middle for Diddle” mini-competition which will see the winner scooping a sizeable prize.
