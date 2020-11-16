CELEBRATE Christmas by hitting a bullseye at the Hillside Darts Tournament on Saturday, December 12.

-- Advertisement --



Calling all darts players in the Costa Blanca, the Hillside Darts and Snooker Centre in La Marina is ready to host a delightful night of darts at 5pm.

The socially distanced event will have five boards across the venue, with a recommended group of 50+ average players, of a decent standard, welcomed to participate in the main competition, costing €5 per player.

Those who want to participate because they just enjoy the game of darts and are up for a bit of fun will pay €3 to play.

Both groups will pay out for 1st and 2nd places and there will also be the “Middle for Diddle” mini-competition which will see the winner scooping a sizeable prize.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Celebrate Christmas by hitting a bullseye at the Hillside Darts Tournament”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.