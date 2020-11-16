Bradford Firefighters Battle Huge Blaze as Crews Scramble to the Scene.

Worrying footage has shown flames erupting in Bradford as multiple fire-crews battle the blaze in Upper Castle Street. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “We’ve now got 15 Fire Engines & 2 aerial appliances tackling the large fire in the Bradford area.

“Due to the large amount of smoke, we’re advising all residents to the East of the incident – East Bowling – to keep windows & doors shut. Please avoid travelling through this area.”

Bradford Council tweeted: “Large fire, please see advice for anyone living in the East Bowling area to keep windows and doors shut. Please also avoid travelling through East Bowling.” The cause of the massive fire is not yet known but sources say the blaze will take possibly all day to put out, such is its ferocity.

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated.

