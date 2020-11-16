Balearic Port Authority lends out special fire engine

AS part of an agreement of cooperation signed in 2012, the Balearic Port Authority is lending a special fire engine known as a BULL to the Palma Fire Brigade which is particularly useful in areas of limited mobility.

Originally purchased by the Port Authority, it cost €200,000 and the Palma City Council has spent €18,000 on upgrading it.

Although the vehicle will be very useful in the old town as it can make very sharp turns in narrow streets, the agreement requires that the fire brigade must give preference to any problems in the Port should problems arise.

