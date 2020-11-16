After almost six years without using the C.I.O, building in La Cala de Mijas It will soon be used to train people again.

Courses are due to start soon for Plumbing and Air conditioning and Installing and maintaining.

In July of 2019, the Government team and the local council agreed on the conditions for the use of this facility.

For too long it has been laid idle, situated across from the ButiBamba area of La Cala De Mijas.

At 10.30 am today Monday, November 16, the Mayor of Mijas Josele Gonzalez and Carmen Sanchez the provincial delegate for training and employment at the University of Malaga met to discuss how the centre would progress and what courses would be available.

It’s considered a precious resource particularly now that so many people have been forced to retrain and reinvent themselves almost, as a result of Covid-19.

The training that began today is funded by the Operational Program for Employment initiative, which is funded by Mijas (20 per cent) and (European social fund 80 per cent).

Basic skills of pipework both in the home and on an industrial level are one of the first things to be taught as the centre reopens.

