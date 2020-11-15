Tyson Fury’s Next Months Comeback Could Be OFF as WBC champion Announces ‘Gypsy King is returning in 2021’.

TYSON FURY’S comeback next month looks likely to be OFF as the WBC champion announced: ‘Gypsy King is returning in 2021’. Fury was in line to make his homecoming on December 5 having walked away from his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder.

But it now appears that his return to the ring will be pushed back into the New Year. Fury, 32, tweeted: “The Gypsy King is returning in 2021. Only those that have supported me 100% since my comeback will be with me for the glory.”

Fury cancelled a fight with Wilder for the third time after their immediate rematch clause expired last month. But in a desperate attempt to salvage his retry at redemption, Wilder initiated mediation with a retired judge set to review his case. Promoter Frank Warren said the outcome of the dispute should be resolved by next week which looks to have caused a delay in Fury’s next fight.

Fury, 32, convincingly dethroned Wilder, 35, of the WBC title in February, having first drawn with each other in 2018. They were contracted to a rematch straight after as part of the deal they initially signed. The ongoing dispute over a third fight could disrupt plans for an undisputed world title clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Unified champion Joshua will face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on December 12, live on Sky Sports Box Office, but Hearn is unsure whether Fury can still press ahead with a blockbuster battle next year. He said: “We try and avoid the mess, and keep discipline and focus on what we’re doing, and the path for AJ has always been clear, with the ups and downs of the Ruiz fight, and getting that rematch over the line.

“But we know what we’re doing. December 12, it was announced probably eight weeks before the fight, we’re focused on the victory. That’s their [Fury and Wilder’s] business, it’s a right mess either way, and it’s not going to resolve itself any time soon. Hopefully, we can just make sure that if Anthony Joshua can beat Kubrat Pulev on December 12, then the path is clear for AJ against Fury in 2021.”

Asked if the Joshua vs Fury schedule could become more complicated, Hearn said: “If the legal action rumbles on, because ultimately after that fight with Pulev, we want to be in a position to say ‘This is the fight for the undisputed’.

