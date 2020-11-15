SpaceX space shuttle to make maiden voyage to International Space Station

SpaceX Crew space shuttle Resilience is set to male history on Sunday evening, November 15, as it shepherds four astronauts to the International Space Station for the first ever operational commercial crew mission. The crew flying will be Hopkins, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi.

Approximately 27 hours after launch the crew will arrive and dock at the ISS late Monday night at around 11pm.

Resilience will stay at the ISS for six months and return with the four Crew-1 astronauts in April of next year.

“I think all of us can agree 2020 has certainly been a challenging year: A global pandemic, economic hardships, civil unrest, isolation. And despite all of that SpaceX and NASA has kept the production line open and finished this amazing vehicle that’s getting ready to go on its maiden flight to the International Space Station,” Commander Mike Hopkins explained at a press conference in September.

