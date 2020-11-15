New COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in France Take Sudden Sharp Rise on Saturday.

The number of confirmed new COVID-19 cases and deaths in France rose sharply in the last 24 hours, according to French health ministry data published on Saturday. France registered 32,095 new COVID-19 cases over the previous 24 hours to reach a total of 1,954,599. Deaths in hospitals in France from COVID-19 rose by 359 over the previous 24 hours to reach a total of 44,246 so far.

The rise in infections and deaths in France came as a swathe of new restrictions were announced or came into force in a number of European countries. France’s Riviera resort of Nice saw 1,500 take to the streets to demand a more coherent set of restrictions to fight the disease.

