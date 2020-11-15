Man dressed as giant rat takes mask requirements to new level

MAN dressed as giant rat takes subway mask requirements to a new level

A performance artist in New York has taken mask rules on the subway to new levels, as he dons a full rat costume and scampers along the subway car.

Performance artist Jonothon Lyons, who has performed with the Blue Man Group, first created ‘Buddy the Rat’ 11 years ago when he posted a video on YouTube of a visit to Times Square that got 70,000 views.

Now, Lyons has brought Buddy out of retirement and posted a video on Twitter of the rodent boarding a No 1 subway at 42nd Street. The viral video shows Buddy, complete with full face mask and ling, pink tail, capering around the car.

“I don’t have to worry about people staying 6 feet away from me,” Lyons joked, adding that he’s wearing a regular mask underneath Buddy’s face.

The MTA gave an apparent OK to the faux rodent’s face wear, retweeting the video with the comment, “Thank you for wearing a mask.”

