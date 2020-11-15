Failed Assasination Attempt On The Prime Minister Of Armenia

FAILED Assassination Attempt on the Prime Minister of Armenia was by members of his own security forces.



A failed assassination attempt on Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, by high-ranking members of the country’s National Security Service (NSS), was foiled on Saturday, November 14, by servicemen loyal to Mr. Pashinyan, after thousands of people had been protesting, and demanding his resignation, since Tuesday, November 10, after he decided to agree to the ceasefire in the six-week-long war with Azerbaijan, which resulted in Azerbaijan gaining a territorial advantage in Nagorno-Karabakh, an area controlled since 1990 by the ethnic Armenian forces, but recognized internationally as belonging to Azerbaijan.

In a released statement, the NSS stated, “The suspects were planning to illegally usurp power by murdering the Prime Minister and there were already potential candidates being discussed to replace him”.

Artur Vanetsyan, the former head of the NSS, along with Vahram Baghdasaryan, the former leader of the Republican Party, and Ashot Minasyan, were all captured and arrested for the attempted coup.

The Prime Minister, defending his decision, claimed he had no option but to agree to the ceasefire and was taking full responsibility for the action, but that he had no intention of stepping down from his position, and that under the terms of the agreement, the 2000 strong Russian peace-keeping force would be taking control of the area.

