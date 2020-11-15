Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford Axed From This Morning after 14 Years.

This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are being replaced in their weekly slot by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. Eamonn and Ruth, both 60, have been presenting the show for 14 years. An insider said: ‘They have real warmth. It’s time for a change and they are perfect.’ They added: ‘Eamonn is pretty furious and everyone feels for him and Ruth, they are well-liked on the team, but sometimes tough decisions have to be made.’

Furious This Morning viewers have vowed to boycott the show after it was revealed that favourites Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes would be replaced. The pair, who have presented the show since 2006, are said to be “furious and upset” by the move – and so are fans, who declared that they would no longer watch the show.

