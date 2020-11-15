DIEGO Maradona’s son Admitted to Hospital with Coronavirus symptoms, on Thursday, November 12.

Only 24 hours after 60-year-old Argentina footballing legend, Diego Maradona was discharged from hospital, following a brain operation, his son, Diego Armando Maradona Sinagra, has been taken to Cotugno Hospital, Naples, suffering from symptoms of coronavirus, where he remains under observation, with his father being constantly updated on his son’s welfare.

-- Advertisement --



In an Instagram post, on Thursday, November 5, accompanied by a photo of his wife, Nunzia Pennino, Diego Jr. wrote, “Today the results of the swab my wife and I did, came back. Unfortunately, we tested positive for Covid-19. We both have symptoms and are wishing this finishes as soon as possible. Take care please”.

His father, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, never publically recognised having Diego as his son, until August 2016, when he held a special press conference outside his Buenos Aires home, to introduce the fact that he had this son, and now they meet up and speak as often as possible.

Diego Maradona is currently resting at the home of his daughter, after a successful operation to remove a blood clot from his skull.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Diego Maradona’s Son Admitted To Hospital With Coronavirus”.