COVID deaths up but new infections down in Italy

COVID deaths are up but new infections are down in Italy over the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry data reported on Sunday, November 15, Italy recorded 33,979 new coronavirus infections, which is down from the 37,255 registered on Saturday, November 14.

Numbers sadly confirm that 546 COVID-related deaths were registered which is slightly up from 544 the day before.

Regarding testing, 195,275 coronavirus swabs were carried out in the past day against a previous 227,695, according to the Italian health ministry.

Lombardy, specifically the northern region, has again remained the hardest hit area with 8,060 new cases reported, however, that figure is down from 8,129 registered on Saturday.

