Brexit and Covid Stockpiling Cause Christmas ‘chaos’ at Felixstowe Port and Could Lead to Shortages.

Stockpiling of PPE and post-Brexit goods has caused “chaos” at a UK port which could cause major issues in the run-up to Christmas. The owner of Felixstowe Port in Suffolk and the suppliers which rely on it have warned of Christmas shortages.

Felixstowe port processes almost half of all goods that arrive in the UK from abroad. Hutchinson Ports confirmed that last week one ship had to be turned back away and sent to Rotterdam because of “unacceptable” delays in the process.

Over 11,000 containers of PPE bought by the Government for its Covid-19 response are said to be clogging up the port, some of which have remained unmoved since August. Estimates suggest it has taken up almost one-third of the port’s capacity, leaving it struggling to take any major shipments.

