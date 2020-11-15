BREAKING NEWS: Lewis Hamilton Wins His Seventh World Title

Lewis Hamilton wins world title number seven with victory in Turkey.

-- Advertisement --



Lewis Hamilton has triumphed at the Turkish Grand Prix, sealing his fourth consecutive Formula One drivers’ championship and equalling Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles.

The Briton started sixth on the grid after a challenging qualifying session, but gradually moved up the field in a rain-affected race, and took the lead on the 37th of 58 laps in Istanbul, racing to his 10th victory of this season and a total of 307 points. Hamilton lapped his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished 14th and out of the points, creating an unassailable 110-point lead in the drivers’ standings.

Talking on the team radio after taking the chequered flag, Hamilton said: “For all the kids out there who dream the impossible … you can do it too, man. I believe in you guys. Thank you so much, everyone, for your support.” Sergio Pérez (Racing Point) was second and Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) was third.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lewis Hamilton Wins His Seventh World Title”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.