Beached car rescued before getting swept out to sea

A BEACHED car was rescued before getting swept out to sea in Shoeburyness, near Southend Coastguard Station on Sunday, November 15.

Two people were stranded in the vehicle and had to call 999 after they drove on to the wet sand before becoming stuck.

Essex Police were called and provided numbers of vehicle recovery companies to the driver of the vehicle as a spring 6.1m incoming tide approached, leaving the vehicle with little time to escape.

Thankfully, the vehicle was able to be recovered “15 minutes prior to the tide reaching” it, as the Southend Coastguard proceeded to the Coastguard station to keep watch and provide safety cover if it was needed.

In an amusing Facebook post the HM Coastguard added: “HM Coastguard IS your 4th emergency service but contrary to popular belief, to some people, that does not include vehicle recovery and break down service!”

