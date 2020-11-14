Valencia man runs over partner with car, then kills himself

VALENCIA man runs over his partner with a car in an attempted murder before killing himself

A 42-year-old man, resident of Picassent, tried to kill his ex-partner, who had a restraining order against him, on Friday, November 13 between the towns of Alcàsser and Silla, on the V-31 highway. The attacker rammed the woman’s motorcycle with his car, knocking her off. He then got out of his car and tried to throw her over the bridge onto the highway.

A couple driving by saw what was happening and managed to briefly restrain the man, before he fled the scene. The aggressor killed himself by throwing himself into the path of an oncoming truck on the V-31 highway.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 5:20pm and transferred the woman to the General Hospital of Valencia, where she is recovering from her injuries.

