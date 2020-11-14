Two of Europe’s best beers Spanish

TWO Spanish beers have been chosen as the best in Europe in their category.

The Aguila 1900 was deemed best in the Bohemian style Pale Lager category, while Estrella Galicia’s Red Vintage, has won in the German style Heller Doppelbock category. Another Estrella Galicia beer, the 1906 Black Coupage, came in second in the same category.

They were amongst more than 2,000 beers from 47 different countries participating in the European Beer Star competition organised by the German beer sector.

The competition has great prestige, and according to Huffington Post, the prizes are the result of a blind tasting by experts of 32 nationalities.

The Aguila beer has already won several prizes since it was launched last year, including a Gold Award from the Monde Selection Institute, a star at the Taste Superior Awards and the Silver Lager Award in the World Beer Awards.

