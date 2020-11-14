The “Naughty n N’awlins” Couples event in New Orleans at the NOPSI Hotel Bourbon st in the heart of the city, Is still on this year for “SWINGERS” despite numbers down from thousands to hundreds.

Its believed only about 300 people have attended this year and that the ‘playroom sessions’ have been cancelled as health and safety cant be assured for each guest attending.

However, newer lighter restrictions imposed on the city of New Orleans on Wednesday the 11th of November have come just in time for some of their ‘activities’, They can now party on ‘down’.

The event runs till Sunday the 15th of November and still includes massage classes and ‘workshops’ and includes the “pizza ball” and the “Bag stuffing party”. All guests must still wear masks and a bracelet to reveal whether they have been tested for COVID-19.

