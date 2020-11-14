Spanish pensioner trains for Himalayas in tribute to Covid-19 victims

SPANISH mountaineer pensioner trains for Himalayas in tribute to victims of Covid-19

Spanish mountaineer Carlos Soria, 81-years-old, is currently in training to climb the Himalayas, one of the world’s highest peaks, in remembrance of elderly victims of the coronavirus pandemic. The challenge would mark Soria as the oldest climber to summit the world’s 14 highest peaks.

“To all those who have disappeared because of this terrible pandemic, this terrible crisis, I want as an elderly person to dedicate it to them,” Soria said outside his home in the Sierra Guadarrama mountains, north of Madrid.

Travel restrictions permitting, Soria hopes to go to Nepal in the spring to take on the 8,167-metre Dhaulagiri climb.

“Now I’m a bit older I think it’s a beautiful idea to show people of a certain age that they shouldn’t abandon things just because of their age,” Soria said.

