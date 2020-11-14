Prince Andrew’s life as a working royal ‘is finished’- even if he eventually speaks to US officials over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duke of York is ‘highly unlikely to serve his country again’ say sources – even if he does finally speak to US officials over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Sources told the Daily Mail that Prince Andrew will never return to official duties after the Queen’s second son stepped back from official engagements more than a year ago.

In recent weeks there was a suggestion he was preparing to return to the public eye, however, multiple sources said this is highly unlikely. ‘I am not sure there will ever be an opportunity for him to return.’ said a Palace insider.

For more than a decade Andrew, 60, has been dogged by claims about his close friendship with the multi-millionaire financier, who killed himself last year while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

