ALMERIA’S floristry sector has produced 2,548,119 poinsettias this year.

This is 17 per cent more than in 2019 and accounts for a quarter of all the poinsettias that are grown in Spain, according to Coexphal, the organisation which represents Almeria’s associations of agricultural growers.

-- Advertisement --



Fearing more anti-Covid measures like those of last spring when florists nationwide had to destroy millions of plants and cut flowers during lockdown, the sector is petitioning the government to class them as essential goods.

They are also asking Spain’s administrations not to restrict the sale of poinsettias to florists, garden centres and flowermarkets, whilst also calling on the general public for support.

“We know that this year’s Christmas will not be like others,” Coexphal said.

“What better way of making it more cheerful than bringing these attractive plants with their bright colours into our homes?”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Plants and flowers are essential goods.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper. We lead, others follow!