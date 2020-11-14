Mother, father and son die from Covid within a fortnight of each other

A mother, father and their son from Co Down, Ireland, have died from Covid-19 within a fortnight of each other.

Married father-of-five, Tony Doherty, in his 50s, passed away on Wednesday, November 12, less than two weeks after his mother Angela and father Owen died of coronavirus on October 29 and November 1 respectively.

Mr Doherty worked with the patient and client support services at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

In a statement, the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said he was a “valued member of our team, but more importantly, he was our friend”.

“Tony was a larger than life figure with a heart of gold who made an instant and lasting impression on everyone he met. We all shared many laughs and good times with Tony and we hope these memories can provide some comfort to everyone in the days and weeks ahead,” the statement added.

In a tweet, SDLP MLA for Upper Bann Dolores Kelly said the news was “truly heartbreaking”.

