“I’m going to do something crazy” man warns before running over ex and killing himself

“I’m going to do something crazy”, a man warned his brother before running over his ex-partner and throwing himself off a bridge.

The alleged attacker called his brother around 5.30pm on Friday, November 13, making the grim warning, and then set off in his car to find his ex, who was driving a moped on a bridge over the V-31 in Silla, Valencia.

Witnesses claim he rammed his car into the woman’s moped running her over and leaving her seriously injured on the floor.

He then reportedly got out of his vehicle and tried to throw his former partner over the bridge, but she struggled and managed to get away.

Two people in another car came to the woman’s aid and called the police.

A few seconds later, her ex jumped off the bridge and was fatally struck by a lorry. He died at the scene.

The injured woman is being treated for several fractures and bruises.

